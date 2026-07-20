U.S. Army V Corps, hosts an Victory Honors Ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, hosts a Victory Honors Ceremony and awards presentation for outgoing deputy commanding general of Interoperability Polish Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski and induct the incoming Polish Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Piotr Trytek and at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, July 29, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
Timeline:
00:00 - 00:17: Establishing shots
00:17 - 02:26: Award presentations
02:26 - 07:14: Speakers
07:15 - 07:31: Handshakes and farewells
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017061
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-AB216-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111874995
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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