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    U.S. Army V Corps, hosts an Victory Honors Ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko

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    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, hosts a Victory Honors Ceremony and awards presentation for outgoing deputy commanding general of Interoperability Polish Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski and induct the incoming Polish Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Piotr Trytek and at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, July 29, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)


    Timeline:
    00:00 - 00:17: Establishing shots
    00:17 - 02:26: Award presentations
    02:26 - 07:14: Speakers
    07:15 - 07:31: Handshakes and farewells

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017061
    VIRIN: 260729-A-AB216-2002
    Filename: DOD_111874995
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army V Corps, hosts an Victory Honors Ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko, by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, Poland, Camp Kosciuszko, USAGPoland

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