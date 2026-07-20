Faces of the Force - Mustafa Rawat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To lead effectively in a complex role like assured munitions, it’s essential to embrace new challenges and step beyond your comfort zone. By fostering trust and encouraging collaboration, Mustafa Rawat has shown how openness to diverse perspectives can drive stronger decisions and team success. This commitment to understanding others has become a cornerstone of effective leadership. Rawat assumed the role of assured munitions lead for the Capability Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E, formerly Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition), Directorate of Integration in September 2025. He focuses on assessing and mitigating risks within the munitions industrial base—to ensure the security of both domestic commercial and organic munitions supply chains to maintain availability of end items and constituent components during peacetime and wartime. He also establishes international partnerships and develops strategic second-sourcing arrangements to support resilient supply chain operations under all conditions and collaborates with subject matter experts in energetics throughout the Department of War (DoW) to advance alternative production methods for key chemicals, thereby reducing reliance on foreign sources.