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    Faces of the Force - Mustafa Rawat

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    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    To lead effectively in a complex role like assured munitions, it’s essential to embrace new challenges and step beyond your comfort zone. By fostering trust and encouraging collaboration, Mustafa Rawat has shown how openness to diverse perspectives can drive stronger decisions and team success. This commitment to understanding others has become a cornerstone of effective leadership. Rawat assumed the role of assured munitions lead for the Capability Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E, formerly Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition), Directorate of Integration in September 2025. He focuses on assessing and mitigating risks within the munitions industrial base—to ensure the security of both domestic commercial and organic munitions supply chains to maintain availability of end items and constituent components during peacetime and wartime. He also establishes international partnerships and develops strategic second-sourcing arrangements to support resilient supply chain operations under all conditions and collaborates with subject matter experts in energetics throughout the Department of War (DoW) to advance alternative production methods for key chemicals, thereby reducing reliance on foreign sources.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017058
    VIRIN: 260730-A-WF349-6804
    Filename: DOD_111874977
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

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    This work, Faces of the Force - Mustafa Rawat, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Faces of the Force
    FOTF
    Behind The Frontlines
    CPE A&E
    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling The Warfighter

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