Faces of the Force - Jonathan Silva

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017056" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As a project management officer who thrives on challenges, Jonathan Silva approaches every assignment as an opportunity to learn and elevate his craft. His belief in continuous growth not only drives his career forward, but also makes each milestone feel genuinely rewarding. With a strong sense of professional integrity, he holds himself to the highest standards—in the office and beyond—ensuring that his work reflects dedication, accountability and purpose. Silva leads two major industrial base modernization efforts totaling $60.5 million at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP), overseeing all aspects of program planning and execution, managing cost, schedule, and performance, and ensuring each modernization activity aligns with strategic objectives for improving safety, reliability and readiness across the Army’s organic industrial base.