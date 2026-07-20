As a project management officer who thrives on challenges, Jonathan Silva approaches every assignment as an opportunity to learn and elevate his craft. His belief in continuous growth not only drives his career forward, but also makes each milestone feel genuinely rewarding. With a strong sense of professional integrity, he holds himself to the highest standards—in the office and beyond—ensuring that his work reflects dedication, accountability and purpose. Silva leads two major industrial base modernization efforts totaling $60.5 million at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP), overseeing all aspects of program planning and execution, managing cost, schedule, and performance, and ensuring each modernization activity aligns with strategic objectives for improving safety, reliability and readiness across the Army’s organic industrial base.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017056
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-WF349-6505
|Filename:
|DOD_111874960
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of the Force - Jonathan Silva, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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