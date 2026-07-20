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    Faces of the Force - Jonathan Silva

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    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    As a project management officer who thrives on challenges, Jonathan Silva approaches every assignment as an opportunity to learn and elevate his craft. His belief in continuous growth not only drives his career forward, but also makes each milestone feel genuinely rewarding. With a strong sense of professional integrity, he holds himself to the highest standards—in the office and beyond—ensuring that his work reflects dedication, accountability and purpose. Silva leads two major industrial base modernization efforts totaling $60.5 million at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP), overseeing all aspects of program planning and execution, managing cost, schedule, and performance, and ensuring each modernization activity aligns with strategic objectives for improving safety, reliability and readiness across the Army’s organic industrial base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017056
    VIRIN: 260730-A-WF349-6505
    Filename: DOD_111874960
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

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    This work, Faces of the Force - Jonathan Silva, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Faces of the Force
    FOTF
    Behind The Frontlines
    CPE A&E
    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling The Warfighter

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