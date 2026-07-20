Faces of the Force - Aaron Rider

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017054" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aaron Rider's greatest satisfaction as an Army civilian comes from knowing that his team’s work has a direct and meaningful impact on the warfighter. Rider said he takes pride in contributing to capabilities that matter in real world operations where precision, reliability and timelines can make a difference. That sense of purpose, supporting those who serve, is what makes the work truly rewarding. Rider serves as the acting competency manager of the Armaments Experimentation and Evaluation Division, supporting the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) – Armaments Center, in New Jersey, where he oversees two diverse branches including both engineering technicians and engineers. His key responsibilities are to ensure his team is properly trained, outfitted and experienced to perform the energetic activities the customer base relies on them to perform, and to do it as safely and efficiently as possible.