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    Faces of the Force - Aaron Rider

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    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Aaron Rider's greatest satisfaction as an Army civilian comes from knowing that his team’s work has a direct and meaningful impact on the warfighter. Rider said he takes pride in contributing to capabilities that matter in real world operations where precision, reliability and timelines can make a difference. That sense of purpose, supporting those who serve, is what makes the work truly rewarding. Rider serves as the acting competency manager of the Armaments Experimentation and Evaluation Division, supporting the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) – Armaments Center, in New Jersey, where he oversees two diverse branches including both engineering technicians and engineers. His key responsibilities are to ensure his team is properly trained, outfitted and experienced to perform the energetic activities the customer base relies on them to perform, and to do it as safely and efficiently as possible.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017054
    VIRIN: 260730-A-WF349-6022
    Filename: DOD_111874946
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

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    This work, Faces of the Force - Aaron Rider, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Faces of the Force
    FOTF
    T2COM
    Army Transformation and Training Command
    Behind The Frontlines
    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling The Warfighter

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