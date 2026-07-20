A video production showcasing the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, created in Arlington, Virginia, July 31, 2026. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017051
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-EG001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874935
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.