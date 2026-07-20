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    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    A video production showcasing the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, created in Arlington, Virginia, July 31, 2026. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017051
    VIRIN: 260730-M-EG001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874935
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USN
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Ship to shore
    Amphibious capabilities demonstration
    USMC

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