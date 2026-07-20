U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Romain Gaskin III, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron air advisor, and Staff Sgt. Carson A. Holden, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron emergency services team fireteam leader, participate in interviews during a bilateral urban tactics and close-quarters training event with the 435th Contingency Response Group and members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office at McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience, share best practices and strengthen interoperability while refining advanced urban tactics and close-quarters skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017039
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-VY348-7299
|Filename:
|DOD_111874792
|Length:
|00:08:18
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement A-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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