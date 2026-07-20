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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement A-Roll Package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Romain Gaskin III, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron air advisor, and Staff Sgt. Carson A. Holden, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron emergency services team fireteam leader, participate in interviews during a bilateral urban tactics and close-quarters training event with the 435th Contingency Response Group and members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office at McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience, share best practices and strengthen interoperability while refining advanced urban tactics and close-quarters skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017039
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VY348-7299
    Filename: DOD_111874792
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    435th Security Forces Squadron
    569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron
    435th Tactical Advisory Squadron
    Hessian State Criminal Investigations Office

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