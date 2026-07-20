U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement A-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Romain Gaskin III, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron air advisor, and Staff Sgt. Carson A. Holden, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron emergency services team fireteam leader, participate in interviews during a bilateral urban tactics and close-quarters training event with the 435th Contingency Response Group and members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office at McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience, share best practices and strengthen interoperability while refining advanced urban tactics and close-quarters skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)