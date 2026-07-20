B-Roll: Ride the Alps 2026

Ride the Alps returned to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on July 18, 2026, where military motorcycle riders departed Edelweiss Lodge and Resort for a more than 100-mile poker run through the Bavarian and Tyrolean Alps. Now in its nineteenth year, the annual rally introduced a reimagined version of one of its original routes, featuring higher mountain passes, tighter switchbacks, wider valleys, and a shorter route option for participating riders. The event also included the USAG Bavaria-Edelweiss Lodge and Resort Open House in celebration of German-American Friendship Day, continuing the long-standing tradition of Ride the Alps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017034
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-MQ729-4036
|Filename:
|DOD_111874779
|Length:
|00:22:42
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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