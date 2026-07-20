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    B-Roll: Ride the Alps 2026

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    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Ride the Alps returned to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on July 18, 2026, where military motorcycle riders departed Edelweiss Lodge and Resort for a more than 100-mile poker run through the Bavarian and Tyrolean Alps. Now in its nineteenth year, the annual rally introduced a reimagined version of one of its original routes, featuring higher mountain passes, tighter switchbacks, wider valleys, and a shorter route option for participating riders. The event also included the USAG Bavaria-Edelweiss Lodge and Resort Open House in celebration of German-American Friendship Day, continuing the long-standing tradition of Ride the Alps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017034
    VIRIN: 260718-A-MQ729-4036
    Filename: DOD_111874779
    Length: 00:22:42
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, B-Roll: Ride the Alps 2026, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Garmisch
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    Edelweiss Lodge and Resort
    #BetterInBavaria
    Ride the Alps 2026

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