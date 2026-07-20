NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 10, 2026) Capt. Leslie A. Slootmaker relieves Capt. Robert J. Wheat as Commodore of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 at a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2026. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kayla R. Hepburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017026
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-AA105-7009
|Filename:
|DOD_111874661
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF-68 Change of Command, by PO3 Kayla Hepburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.