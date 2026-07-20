(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    CTF-68 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    07.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kayla Hepburn 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 10, 2026) Capt. Leslie A. Slootmaker relieves Capt. Robert J. Wheat as Commodore of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 at a change of command ceremony, July 10, 2026. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kayla R. Hepburn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017026
    VIRIN: 260710-N-AA105-7009
    Filename: DOD_111874661
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF-68 Change of Command, by PO3 Kayla Hepburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAL STATION ROTA
    CTF-68
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video