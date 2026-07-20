260729-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 29, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the importance of smoke detectors maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 05:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017025
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-UQ924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874645
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Smoke Detectors, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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