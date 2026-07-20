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    AFN Naples TV Spot - Smoke Detectors

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    260729-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 29, 2026) AFN Naples video spot highlighting the importance of smoke detectors maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 05:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017025
    VIRIN: 260729-N-UQ924-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874645
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples TV Spot - Smoke Detectors, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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