A public service announcement spreading awareness about thinking before posting on social media and encourages viewers to consider how their online activity can have real-world consequences. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 04:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017022
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-GO232-4618
|Filename:
|DOD_111874577
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Think Before You Post Spot, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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