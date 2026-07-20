(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Think Before You Post Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A public service announcement spreading awareness about thinking before posting on social media and encourages viewers to consider how their online activity can have real-world consequences. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 04:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017022
    VIRIN: 260731-F-GO232-4618
    Filename: DOD_111874577
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think Before You Post Spot, by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    awareness campaign
    social media awareness
    Think Before You Post
    social media evaluation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video