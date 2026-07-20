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    USASMDCBSC 2026 Lanes

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Anna Ismailova 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care during the USASMDC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 28, 2026. The competition tests the physical and mental endurance required for USASMDC Soldiers to remain ever-vigilant and ready to protect the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anna Ismailova)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017020
    VIRIN: 260730-A-AU041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874573
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASMDCBSC 2026 Lanes, by SGT Anna Ismailova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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