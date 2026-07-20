USASMDCBSC 2026 Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017020" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care during the USASMDC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 28, 2026. The competition tests the physical and mental endurance required for USASMDC Soldiers to remain ever-vigilant and ready to protect the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anna Ismailova)