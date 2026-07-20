USASMDCBSC 2026 Lanes

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care during the USASMDC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 28, 2026. The competition tests the physical and mental endurance required for USASMDC Soldiers to remain ever-vigilant and ready to protect the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anna Ismailova)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017020
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-AU041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874573
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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