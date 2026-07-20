U.S. Navy Lt. Arthur Hines, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) operations officer, speaks about the mission of 22NCR during a video interview on Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017019
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-XT273-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874569
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Hines Interview-22NCR, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.