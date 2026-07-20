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    Lt. Hines Interview-22NCR

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    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.29.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Lt. Arthur Hines, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) operations officer, speaks about the mission of 22NCR during a video interview on Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017019
    VIRIN: 260729-N-XT273-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874569
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lt. Hines Interview-22NCR, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UCT1
    22NCR

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