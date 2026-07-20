Flying with Purpose: Inside an ARF Operation

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), describe an aerial response force (ARF) mission and the support it provides the U.S. Border Patrol along the southern border at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., March 23, 2026. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War video by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017018
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-LJ797-5689
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874567
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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