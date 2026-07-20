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    Flying with Purpose: Inside an ARF Operation

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    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), describe an aerial response force (ARF) mission and the support it provides the U.S. Border Patrol along the southern border at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., March 23, 2026. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War video by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017018
    VIRIN: 260323-A-LJ797-5689
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111874567
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Flying with Purpose: Inside an ARF Operation, by MSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    UH-60 Blackhawk
    USNORTHCOM
    Aerial Response Force
    southern border
    JTF-SB

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