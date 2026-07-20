U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas McDowell, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) operations officer, speaks about the mission of Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), during a video interview on Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2026. UCT 1 CDD/C, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specifically trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017017
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-XT273-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111874564
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. McDowell Interview-UCT1, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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