Lt. McDowell Interview-UCT1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas McDowell, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) operations officer, speaks about the mission of Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), during a video interview on Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2026. UCT 1 CDD/C, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specifically trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)