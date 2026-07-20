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    Lt. McDowell Interview-UCT1

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    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.29.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas McDowell, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) operations officer, speaks about the mission of Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), during a video interview on Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 30, 2026. UCT 1 CDD/C, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specifically trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017017
    VIRIN: 260729-N-XT273-1002
    Filename: DOD_111874564
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lt. McDowell Interview-UCT1, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22NCR

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