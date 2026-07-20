Incirlik Airmen participate in the world's largest multi-day marching event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A team of Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participates in the 108th 4 Days Marches in Nijmegen, Netherlands, July 20-24, 2026. The world's largest multi-day walking event brought together more than 47,000 participants, including over 6,400 military members from 38 nations, strengthening partnerships and interoperability among Allied forces. Events such as the 4 Days Marches and the multinational military camp at Kamp Heumensoord reinforce the relationships, trust and readiness that enable Allies to operate together as one capable force.