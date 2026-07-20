A team of Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participates in the 108th 4 Days Marches in Nijmegen, Netherlands, July 20-24, 2026. The world's largest multi-day walking event brought together more than 47,000 participants, including over 6,400 military members from 38 nations, strengthening partnerships and interoperability among Allied forces. Events such as the 4 Days Marches and the multinational military camp at Kamp Heumensoord reinforce the relationships, trust and readiness that enable Allies to operate together as one capable force.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1017015
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-AF202-9292
|Filename:
|DOD_111874560
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|NIJMEGEN, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Airmen participate in the world's largest multi-day marching event, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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