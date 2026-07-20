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    Incirlik Airmen participate in the world's largest multi-day marching event

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    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    07.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A team of Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participates in the 108th 4 Days Marches in Nijmegen, Netherlands, July 20-24, 2026. The world's largest multi-day walking event brought together more than 47,000 participants, including over 6,400 military members from 38 nations, strengthening partnerships and interoperability among Allied forces. Events such as the 4 Days Marches and the multinational military camp at Kamp Heumensoord reinforce the relationships, trust and readiness that enable Allies to operate together as one capable force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1017015
    VIRIN: 260724-F-AF202-9292
    Filename: DOD_111874560
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL

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    TAGS

    Nijmegen
    39ABW
    4DaysMarches
    NATO

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