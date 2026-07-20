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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Weapons Qualification B-Roll

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    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa units, compete in multiple weapons qualification ranges during day one of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    0:00 - 48:26 M4 carbine qualification
    48:27 - 1:08:25 M17 pistol stress shoot
    1:08:26 - 2:21:52 M240B machine gun qualification

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 01:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017010
    VIRIN: 260730-A-AE781-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874463
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Weapons Qualification B-Roll, by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    US Army
    EABestSqaud
    366thMPAD26

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