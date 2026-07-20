B-Roll: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017004" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct an infantry squad patrol lane during the Pre-Ranger Course at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 23, 2026. The course evaluates, trains and prepares Soldiers mentally and physically for the demands of the U.S. Army Ranger Course, challenging them to lead under pressure, perform while fatigued and demonstrate the tactical proficiency required to earn the opportunity to attend Ranger School.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)