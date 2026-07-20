B-Roll: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct an infantry squad patrol lane during the Pre-Ranger Course at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 23, 2026. The course evaluates, trains and prepares Soldiers mentally and physically for the demands of the U.S. Army Ranger Course, challenging them to lead under pressure, perform while fatigued and demonstrate the tactical proficiency required to earn the opportunity to attend Ranger School.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017004
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-XY121-1908
|Filename:
|DOD_111874242
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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