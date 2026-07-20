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    B-Roll: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct an infantry squad patrol lane during the Pre-Ranger Course at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 23, 2026. The course evaluates, trains and prepares Soldiers mentally and physically for the demands of the U.S. Army Ranger Course, challenging them to lead under pressure, perform while fatigued and demonstrate the tactical proficiency required to earn the opportunity to attend Ranger School.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017004
    VIRIN: 260724-A-XY121-1908
    Filename: DOD_111874242
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: Fort Campbell Pre-Ranger Course Prepares Soldiers for Ranger School, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st (AASLT)

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