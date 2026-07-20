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    B-Roll: 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Prepare for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel Reed, Sgt. Rameel Serrano, Spc. Ethan Sobol, Pfc. Gary Schutzbach and Pfc. Max Huggins, infantrymen assigned to the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct physical training at Frat Gym while discussing their preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.

    The Soldiers reflect on what serving in the Army means to them, the family members who have influenced their service and the experiences that shaped their lives.

    Reed, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, credits his wife as his greatest supporter and honors the legacy of his grandfather, Sgt. 1st Class Russell Leroy Huffman, who received the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during the Korean War. Serrano, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, comes from a family that owns two automotive repair shops. Sobol is a native of Fairfax County, Virginia. Schutzbach, a native of Apopka, Florida, honors the legacy of his grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

    The Soldiers credit their preparation, confidence and camaraderie as they prepare to represent the 101st Airborne Division at the Army-level competition.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017003
    VIRIN: 260731-A-XY121-5151
    Filename: DOD_111874226
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Prepare for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Squad
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Best Squad 2026

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