RED Friday Shoutout: SSgt Nikolas Somoza

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nikolas Somoza, a K-9 handler with 18th Security Forces Squadron, gives a shout out on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives service members the opportunity to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017001
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874222
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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