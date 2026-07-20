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    Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training Thailand

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    JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Thai Navy participate in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, from July 6 through July 16, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017000
    VIRIN: 260727-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874213
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training Thailand, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CARAT2026
    CARATThailand

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