Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training Thailand

U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Thai Navy participate in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, from July 6 through July 16, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017000
|VIRIN:
|260727-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874213
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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