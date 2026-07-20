Members of the Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team, U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, transport and treat causalities during a noncombatant evacuation operations drill as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 24, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016998
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-XD912-3077
|Filename:
|DOD_111874210
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: 25th CAB supports joint noncombatant evacuation operations drill during RIMPAC 2026, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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