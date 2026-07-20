USS Scranton (SSN 756) pulls into CFAY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) transits Tokyo Bay, July 17, 2026. Scranton, homeported at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)