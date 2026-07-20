Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) transits Tokyo Bay, July 17, 2026. Scranton, homeported at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016996
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-SI601-1284
|Filename:
|DOD_111874178
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Scranton (SSN 756) pulls into CFAY, by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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