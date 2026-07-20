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    USS Scranton (SSN 756) pulls into CFAY

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    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) transits Tokyo Bay, July 17, 2026. Scranton, homeported at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 11, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 21:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016996
    VIRIN: 260717-N-SI601-1284
    Filename: DOD_111874178
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Scranton (SSN 756) pulls into CFAY, by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Scranton, SSN 756, CFAY, CSG 7, CSS 11, Submarine, Japan

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