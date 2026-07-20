(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Marines, multinational partners conduct urban operations training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackson Whitehead 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines and partner nation service members conduct urban operations training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, July 24-26, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 20:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016994
    VIRIN: 260729-N-HQ335-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874074
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, multinational partners conduct urban operations training, by PO1 Jackson Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Partners, RIMPAC 26, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video