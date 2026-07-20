U.S. Marines, multinational partners conduct urban operations training

U.S. Marines and partner nation service members conduct urban operations training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, July 24-26, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackson R. Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 20:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016994
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-HQ335-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874074
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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