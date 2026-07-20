A U.S. Army video displaying Day One standings for the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2026. Twelve squads are ranked following the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons qualification on the M17 pistol, M4 carbine, and M240B machine gun. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 18:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016993
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-NX575-2497
|Filename:
|DOD_111874063
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 1 Verticle, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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