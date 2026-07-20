U.S. Army, Bangladesh Commandos conduct Jungle Field Exercise during Tiger Lightning

U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos conduct a Jungle Field Exercise during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016991
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-HJ906-9688
|Filename:
|DOD_111874044
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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