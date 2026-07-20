Oregon Army National Guard aircrews began water bucket operations July 29, 2026, flying CH-47 Chinook and HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in support of wildland firefighting on the Hagen Fire in Umatilla County. Operating out of Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Pendleton, crews completed 44 water drops that day, delivering approximately 50,070 gallons of water on a fire that had burned more than 33,500 acres. Guard maintainers, crew chiefs and pilots are working alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry and Cal Fire personnel to sustain the mission for as long as it's needed.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016990
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-ZJ128-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111874012
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PENDLETON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oregon Guard aircrews begin water bucket missions on eastern Oregon wildfires, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard aircrews begin water bucket missions on eastern Oregon wildfires
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