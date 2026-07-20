Oregon Guard aircrews begin water bucket missions on eastern Oregon wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon Army National Guard aircrews began water bucket operations July 29, 2026, flying CH-47 Chinook and HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in support of wildland firefighting on the Hagen Fire in Umatilla County. Operating out of Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Pendleton, crews completed 44 water drops that day, delivering approximately 50,070 gallons of water on a fire that had burned more than 33,500 acres. Guard maintainers, crew chiefs and pilots are working alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry and Cal Fire personnel to sustain the mission for as long as it's needed.