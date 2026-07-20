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    Oregon Guard aircrews begin water bucket missions on eastern Oregon wildfires

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    PENDLETON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard aircrews began water bucket operations July 29, 2026, flying CH-47 Chinook and HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in support of wildland firefighting on the Hagen Fire in Umatilla County. Operating out of Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Pendleton, crews completed 44 water drops that day, delivering approximately 50,070 gallons of water on a fire that had burned more than 33,500 acres. Guard maintainers, crew chiefs and pilots are working alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry and Cal Fire personnel to sustain the mission for as long as it's needed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016990
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-ZJ128-1008
    Filename: DOD_111874012
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PENDLETON, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Oregon Guard aircrews begin water bucket missions on eastern Oregon wildfires, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Guard aircrews begin water bucket missions on eastern Oregon wildfires

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    Oregon National Guard, wildfire response, CH-47 Chinook, HH-60M Black Hawk, Hagen Fire

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