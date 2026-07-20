101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Pfc. Max Huggins Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016981" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pfc. Max Huggins, an infantryman assigned to 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.



Huggins, a native of Dallas, North Carolina, a small town about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte, reflects on what serving in the Army means to him. He says his team’s preparation, confidence and camaraderie will help them succeed at the Army-level competition.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)