101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Pfc. Max Huggins Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Pfc. Max Huggins, an infantryman assigned to 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.
Huggins, a native of Dallas, North Carolina, a small town about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte, reflects on what serving in the Army means to him. He says his team’s preparation, confidence and camaraderie will help them succeed at the Army-level competition.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016981
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-XY121-8180
|Filename:
|DOD_111873898
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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