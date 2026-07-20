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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Staff Sgt. Samuel Reed Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel Reed, an infantryman assigned to 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.

    Reed, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, reflects on what serving in the Army means to him and credits his wife as his greatest supporter throughout the team’s training. His grandfather, Sgt. 1st Class Russell Leroy Huffman, received the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3rd Battalion, 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, during the Korean War. Reed says his team’s preparation, confidence and camaraderie will help them succeed at the Army-level competition.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016979
    VIRIN: 260730-A-XY121-6116
    Filename: DOD_111873858
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Staff Sgt. Samuel Reed Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Squad
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Best Squad 2026

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