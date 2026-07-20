U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron execute cargo and passenger movement operations at Travis Air Force Base, California. As one of the Air Force’s busiest aerial ports, the squadron enables rapid global mobility by processing personnel, equipment and cargo in support of worldwide operations and contingency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016973
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-RX751-2970
|Filename:
|DOD_111873846
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 60 APS: Rapid Global Reach, 24/7 Operations, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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