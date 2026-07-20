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    60 APS: Rapid Global Reach, 24/7 Operations

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron execute cargo and passenger movement operations at Travis Air Force Base, California. As one of the Air Force’s busiest aerial ports, the squadron enables rapid global mobility by processing personnel, equipment and cargo in support of worldwide operations and contingency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016973
    VIRIN: 260730-F-RX751-2970
    Filename: DOD_111873846
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 60 APS: Rapid Global Reach, 24/7 Operations, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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