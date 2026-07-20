60 APS: Rapid Global Reach, 24/7 Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron execute cargo and passenger movement operations at Travis Air Force Base, California. As one of the Air Force’s busiest aerial ports, the squadron enables rapid global mobility by processing personnel, equipment and cargo in support of worldwide operations and contingency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)