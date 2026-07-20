CONFIANZA- una serie documental | Capítulo 3 - Juntos (Spanish version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016970" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Confianza is a three-part documentary series highlighting Panama’s comprehensive approach to public security through the voices of those who serve. The final chapter focuses on international military cooperation through multinational jungle training in Panama. Featuring interviews with Panamanian and U.S. service members, the documentary highlights mutual respect, shared learning, and the partnerships that strengthen regional readiness through cooperation and professional exchange. Produced in partnership with the Panamanian Ministry of Public Security (MINSEG), Confianza documents the people, partnerships, and mission that contribute to Panama’s national security. Special Thanks: SFC Quincy Tidwell, MSgt Hugo Delgado, MSgt Andrew Emmons, A1C Tyshee Mann, and A1C Nestor Cortez. PIN: 260018H