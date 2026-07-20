Confianza is a three-part documentary series highlighting Panama’s comprehensive approach to public security through the voices of those who serve. The final chapter focuses on international military cooperation through multinational jungle training in Panama. Featuring interviews with Panamanian and U.S. service members, the documentary highlights mutual respect, shared learning, and the partnerships that strengthen regional readiness through cooperation and professional exchange. Produced in partnership with the Panamanian Ministry of Public Security (MINSEG), Confianza documents the people, partnerships, and mission that contribute to Panama’s national security. Special Thanks: SFC Quincy Tidwell, MSgt Hugo Delgado, MSgt Andrew Emmons, A1C Tyshee Mann, and A1C Nestor Cortez. PIN: 260018H
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 21:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016970
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-F3230-5008
|PIN:
|260018
|Filename:
|DOD_111873818
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CONFIANZA- una serie documental | Capítulo 3 - Juntos (Spanish version), by Adam White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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