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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Pfc. Gary Schutzbach Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Pfc. Gary Schutzbach, an infantryman assigned to 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.

    Schutzbach, a native of Apopka, Florida, reflects on what serving in the Army means to him and the legacy of his grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He credits his team’s preparation, confidence and camaraderie as they prepare to compete at the Army level.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016964
    VIRIN: 260730-A-XY121-1268
    Filename: DOD_111873711
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: APOPKA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Pfc. Gary Schutzbach Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Best Squad
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Best Squad 2026

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