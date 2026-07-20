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    National Guard July 2026 SITREP

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    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout July, strengthening readiness, reinforcing global partnerships, and supporting communities at home. The Army National Guard recognized its Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during its 2026 Best Warrior Competition, while Guard members trained alongside international partners during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 in Malaysia and Cyber Shield 2026, the Department of the Army's largest unclassified cyber defense exercise. At home, Guard members responded to natural disasters, supporting wildfire suppression efforts and flood recovery operations across the nation from California to West Virginia. At home, Guard members responded to natural disasters, supporting wildfire suppression efforts in Washington and flood recovery operations in West Virginia, while also conducting flyovers for FIFA World Cup events and America's 250th birthday celebrations and assisting civil authorities with security operations. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard's 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016956
    VIRIN: 260721-Z-PV458-9349
    Filename: DOD_111873604
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Guard July 2026 SITREP, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    SITREP
    Partnership
    Combat
    Homeland
    SituationReport

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