National Guard July 2026 SITREP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016956" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout July, strengthening readiness, reinforcing global partnerships, and supporting communities at home. The Army National Guard recognized its Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during its 2026 Best Warrior Competition, while Guard members trained alongside international partners during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 in Malaysia and Cyber Shield 2026, the Department of the Army's largest unclassified cyber defense exercise. At home, Guard members responded to natural disasters, supporting wildfire suppression efforts and flood recovery operations across the nation from California to West Virginia. At home, Guard members responded to natural disasters, supporting wildfire suppression efforts in Washington and flood recovery operations in West Virginia, while also conducting flyovers for FIFA World Cup events and America's 250th birthday celebrations and assisting civil authorities with security operations. These efforts demonstrate the continued commitment of the National Guard's 435,000 Soldiers and Airmen service to their communities, states, and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)