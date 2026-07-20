Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 18, 2025)
Shipfitter at PNSY.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1016954
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-BY633-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_111873505
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Recruiting Shipfitter 01, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.