Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk trains with aviation assets

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) conducts flight training with Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans in the Gulf of America, June 2, 2026. The crew trains to ensure operational readiness to respond in a crisis. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Colin Epps)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016947
|VIRIN:
|260602-G-G0100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111873348
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GULF OF AMERICA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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