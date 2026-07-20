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    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk trains with aviation assets

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    GULF OF AMERICA

    06.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) conducts flight training with Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans in the Gulf of America, June 2, 2026. The crew trains to ensure operational readiness to respond in a crisis. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Colin Epps)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016947
    VIRIN: 260602-G-G0100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111873348
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GULF OF AMERICA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Aviation Training
    Atlantic Area (LANTAREA)
    USCG
    Air Station New Orleans
    USCGC Mohawk (WMEC

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