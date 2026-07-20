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    Inside the Gas Chamber

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    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Armored Combat Brigade, 34th Infantry Division, conducted gas mask training inside the gas chamber on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This training reinforces a Soldier’s ability to confidently don protective equipment under stress, ensuring the unit maintains mission readiness. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard and Staff Sgt. Ashley Cherrier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016943
    VIRIN: 260516-A-YH333-8553
    Filename: DOD_111873293
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Inside the Gas Chamber, by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    34th Infantry Division
    Minnesota National Guard

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