Minnesota National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Armored Combat Brigade, 34th Infantry Division, conducted gas mask training inside the gas chamber on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This training reinforces a Soldier’s ability to confidently don protective equipment under stress, ensuring the unit maintains mission readiness. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard and Staff Sgt. Ashley Cherrier)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016943
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-YH333-8553
|Filename:
|DOD_111873293
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Gas Chamber, by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.