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    PNSY Recruiting Plastic Fabricator 02

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 18, 2025)
    Plastic Fabricator at PNSY.
    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1016942
    VIRIN: 260518-N-BY633-1008
    Filename: DOD_111873281
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Recruiting Plastic Fabricator 02, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Shipyard Careers

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