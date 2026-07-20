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    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 6

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    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s July edition of Around the Globe highlights mission support efforts across the enterprise, including AFIMSC’s continued investment in military family housing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, modernizing homes and infrastructure to better support Airmen and their families, and an AFIMSC hosted Department of the Air Force Financial Management Innovation Rodeo. The monthly video series showcases how AFIMSC Airmen and civilians deliver installation and mission support capabilities that enhance readiness for the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 15:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016937
    VIRIN: 260730-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111873213
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    AFIMSC, AROUND THE GLOBE, FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, MILITARY HOUSING, FLAG FOOTBALL

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