Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 6

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s July edition of Around the Globe highlights mission support efforts across the enterprise, including AFIMSC’s continued investment in military family housing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, modernizing homes and infrastructure to better support Airmen and their families, and an AFIMSC hosted Department of the Air Force Financial Management Innovation Rodeo. The monthly video series showcases how AFIMSC Airmen and civilians deliver installation and mission support capabilities that enhance readiness for the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016937
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111873213
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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