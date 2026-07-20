Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016937" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s July edition of Around the Globe highlights mission support efforts across the enterprise, including AFIMSC’s continued investment in military family housing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, modernizing homes and infrastructure to better support Airmen and their families, and an AFIMSC hosted Department of the Air Force Financial Management Innovation Rodeo. The monthly video series showcases how AFIMSC Airmen and civilians deliver installation and mission support capabilities that enhance readiness for the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)