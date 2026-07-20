C500 Operational Art and Joint Planning: Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2
In this episode of Joint Talks, host Mike Mathews and SME Justin Ticknor share classroom insights on important issues impacting military planners. Designed for the Department of Distance Education (DDE) and the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) at Ft. Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff School (CGSS), Mr. Mathews and Mr. Ticknor discuss the Elements of Operational Design.
Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1016165/joint-talks-c500-elements-operational-design-part-1-2
#ArmyEducation #USArmy #ArmyUniversity #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation #PME #ArmyPME #JointTalks #CGSC #CGSS
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016932
|VIRIN:
|260121-O-QT950-9973
|Filename:
|DOD_111873135
|Length:
|00:35:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Talks | C500 Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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