Joint Talks | C500 Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

C500 Operational Art and Joint Planning: Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2

In this episode of Joint Talks, host Mike Mathews and SME Justin Ticknor share classroom insights on important issues impacting military planners. Designed for the Department of Distance Education (DDE) and the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) at Ft. Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff School (CGSS), Mr. Mathews and Mr. Ticknor discuss the Elements of Operational Design.



Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1016165/joint-talks-c500-elements-operational-design-part-1-2



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