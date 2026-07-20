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    Joint Talks | C500 Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2

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    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    C500 Operational Art and Joint Planning: Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2
    In this episode of Joint Talks, host Mike Mathews and SME Justin Ticknor share classroom insights on important issues impacting military planners. Designed for the Department of Distance Education (DDE) and the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) at Ft. Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff School (CGSS), Mr. Mathews and Mr. Ticknor discuss the Elements of Operational Design.

    Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1016165/joint-talks-c500-elements-operational-design-part-1-2

    #ArmyEducation #USArmy #ArmyUniversity #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation #PME #ArmyPME #JointTalks #CGSC #CGSS

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016932
    VIRIN: 260121-O-QT950-9973
    Filename: DOD_111873135
    Length: 00:35:21
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Joint Talks | C500 Elements of Operational Design | Part 2 of 2, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Education
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