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    PNSY Recruiting Painter Blaster 03

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 18, 2025)
    Painter Blaster at PNSY.
    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 14:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1016928
    VIRIN: 260518-N-BY633-1003
    Filename: DOD_111872995
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Recruiting Painter Blaster 03, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Shipyard Careers

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