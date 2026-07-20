Coast Guard Seneca returns to Portsmouth after 62-day patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Seneca's (WMEC 906) crew returns to Portsmouth, Virginia July 28, 2026. The crew supported multiple missions including maritime law enforcement, counter drug operations and search and rescue missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mason Svitenko)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016922
|VIRIN:
|260728-G-XB473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872905
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.