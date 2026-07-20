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    Coast Guard Seneca returns to Portsmouth after 62-day patrol

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mason Svitenko 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Seneca's (WMEC 906) crew returns to Portsmouth, Virginia July 28, 2026. The crew supported multiple missions including maritime law enforcement, counter drug operations and search and rescue missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mason Svitenko)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016922
    VIRIN: 260728-G-XB473-1001
    Filename: DOD_111872905
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    USCGC Seneca (WMEC-906)
    Atlantic Area (LANTAREA)
    Counter drug operations
    Search and rescue
    Law enforcement
    USCG

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