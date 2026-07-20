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    260th SPB's Enhanced Military Police Battalion Train on Marksmanship

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Kurto 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers in the 372nd Enhanced Military Battalion, 260th Special Purpose Brigade, conduct marksmanship training at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, July 28, 2026. This training was part of a multi-day advanced marksmanship exercise focused on enhancing individual and team weapons proficiency while preparing soldiers for contingency operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Kurto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016921
    VIRIN: 260728-Z-HL369-2001
    Filename: DOD_111872903
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Marksmanship
    260th Special Purpose Brigade
    372nd Enhanced Military Battalion

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