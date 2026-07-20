260th SPB's Enhanced Military Police Battalion Train on Marksmanship

U.S. Army Soldiers in the 372nd Enhanced Military Battalion, 260th Special Purpose Brigade, conduct marksmanship training at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, July 28, 2026. This training was part of a multi-day advanced marksmanship exercise focused on enhancing individual and team weapons proficiency while preparing soldiers for contingency operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Kurto)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016921
|VIRIN:
|260728-Z-HL369-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872903
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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