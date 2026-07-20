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    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 31

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    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson 

    War.gov         

    Video covering week 31 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Air Force Staff Sergeant Jonathan Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016920
    VIRIN: 260729-F-NN690-8706
    Filename: DOD_111872902
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 31, by SSgt Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military history
    American Military History
    Freedom250
    Reflective Moments Freedom250
    freedom 250
    Reflective Moments

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