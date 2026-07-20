"Off Duty" - Training Outside of Patrols

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia conduct pistol live-fire training at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. By conducting constant and frequent trainings, soldiers are able to remain proficient in their tasks and drills. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Makayla Panzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016919
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-JX550-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111872885
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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