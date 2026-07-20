(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    "Off Duty" - Training Outside of Patrols

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Makayla Panzer 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia conduct pistol live-fire training at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. By conducting constant and frequent trainings, soldiers are able to remain proficient in their tasks and drills. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Makayla Panzer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016919
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-JX550-1002
    Filename: DOD_111872885
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Off Duty" - Training Outside of Patrols, by SPC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    ReadyToServe
    DCSafe
    dcsafeandbeautiful
    SafeandBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video