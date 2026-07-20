"Off Duty" - Training Outside of Patrols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia conduct pistol live-fire training at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, Virginia, July 28, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. By conducting constant and frequent trainings, soldiers are able to remain proficient in their tasks and drills. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Makayla Panzer)