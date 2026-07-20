U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct pistol live-fire training at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, V.A., July 28, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. By conducting constant and frequent trainings, soldiers remain proficient with their individual weapons, tasks, and drills. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Makayla Panzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016918
|VIRIN:
|260729-Z-JX550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872876
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard Trains M17 Proficiency (BROLL), by SPC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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