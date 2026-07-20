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    Georgia National Guard Trains M17 Proficiency (BROLL)

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Makayla Panzer 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, conduct pistol live-fire training at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Quantico, V.A., July 28, 2026. Approximately 5,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. By conducting constant and frequent trainings, soldiers remain proficient with their individual weapons, tasks, and drills. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Makayla Panzer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016918
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-JX550-1001
    Filename: DOD_111872876
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Georgia National Guard Trains M17 Proficiency (BROLL), by SPC Makayla Panzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NationalGuard
    ReadyToServe
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    safeandbeautiful

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