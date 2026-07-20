Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts flight operations with a MH-60R Sea Hawk, July 25, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016916
|VIRIN:
|260725-N-DO477-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872810
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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