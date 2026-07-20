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    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Conducts Flight Operations

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts flight operations with a MH-60R Sea Hawk, July 25, 2026. Boxer is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016916
    VIRIN: 260725-N-DO477-5001
    Filename: DOD_111872810
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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