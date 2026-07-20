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    Warrior Games - The Journey to Compete, LTC Trish Zumwalt

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Lieutenant Colonel Trish Zumwalt tells her story from injury to competing in the 2026 Warrior Games, San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. Nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command came to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016911
    VIRIN: 260730-O-NB001-7054
    Filename: DOD_111872706
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Warrior Games - The Journey to Compete, LTC Trish Zumwalt, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ArmyMedicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    WG2026

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