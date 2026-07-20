Lieutenant Colonel Trish Zumwalt tells her story from injury to competing in the 2026 Warrior Games, San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. Nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command came to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016911
|VIRIN:
|260730-O-NB001-7054
|Filename:
|DOD_111872706
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Games - The Journey to Compete, LTC Trish Zumwalt, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.