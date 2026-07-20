Comite River Diversion construction update

Check out the latest construction update on the Comite River Diversion Project featuring Col. Scotty Autin, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and Glenn Ledet, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
With construction progressing, the project remains on track for an estimated completion in late 2028.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016907
|VIRIN:
|260730-O-AE849-3858
|Filename:
|DOD_111872664
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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