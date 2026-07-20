Comite River Diversion construction update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016907" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Check out the latest construction update on the Comite River Diversion Project featuring Col. Scotty Autin, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and Glenn Ledet, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).



With construction progressing, the project remains on track for an estimated completion in late 2028.