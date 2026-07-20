(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Comite River Diversion construction update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Christy Marino 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Check out the latest construction update on the Comite River Diversion Project featuring Col. Scotty Autin, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and Glenn Ledet, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

    With construction progressing, the project remains on track for an estimated completion in late 2028.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016907
    VIRIN: 260730-O-AE849-3858
    Filename: DOD_111872664
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comite River Diversion construction update, by Christy Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans District Headquarters
    Comite River Diversion Project
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video