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    Operation Slingshot

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    TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Symira Bostic and Cpl. Michael Gavin

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs and KC-130J Hercules assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct Operation Slingshot spanning from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia to Hawaii, from June 18 to July 2, 2026. Slingshot is a deliberate demonstration of 3rd MAW’s ability to rapidly deploy 5th generation combat power west of the international date line, from austere airfields, utilizing organic and partner resources. 3rd MAW executed Operation Slingshot in order to validate these capabilities, ensuring full operational proficiency, before they are required. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing's mission is to provide combat ready expeditionary aviation forces capable of short notice worldwide deployment to Marine Air Ground Task Force, fleet and unified commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016902
    VIRIN: 260728-M-OQ453-1001
    PIN: 453R01
    Filename: DOD_111872628
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

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    This work, Operation Slingshot, by Sgt Symira Bostic and Cpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partners
    3rd MAW
    F-35 A Lighting II
    Marines
    C-130
    Operation Slingshot

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