video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs and KC-130J Hercules assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct Operation Slingshot spanning from Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia to Hawaii, from June 18 to July 2, 2026. Slingshot is a deliberate demonstration of 3rd MAW’s ability to rapidly deploy 5th generation combat power west of the international date line, from austere airfields, utilizing organic and partner resources. 3rd MAW executed Operation Slingshot in order to validate these capabilities, ensuring full operational proficiency, before they are required. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing's mission is to provide combat ready expeditionary aviation forces capable of short notice worldwide deployment to Marine Air Ground Task Force, fleet and unified commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Gavin)