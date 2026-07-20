This week on the Raider Report, The 17th Training Wing partnered with the Air Force Recruiting Service to host a base tour for 27 educators from across the U.S., showcasing how modern military training prepares Airmen and Guardians for the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 12:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016894
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-CK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111872561
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Ep. 147 | Distinguished Educators' Tour, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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