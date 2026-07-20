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    Raider Report Ep. 147 | Distinguished Educators' Tour

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    This week on the Raider Report, The 17th Training Wing partnered with the Air Force Recruiting Service to host a base tour for 27 educators from across the U.S., showcasing how modern military training prepares Airmen and Guardians for the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016894
    VIRIN: 260730-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111872561
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Raider Report Ep. 147 | Distinguished Educators' Tour, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFRS
    17TRW
    AFAC
    tour

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