U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a gunnery range exercise with the M1A2 Abrams near Boleslawiec, Poland, July 23-24, 2026. An M1A2 Abrams gunnery range is a live-fire training exercise where tank crews engage stationary and moving targets under realistic combat conditions to develop and evaluate weapons proficiency, crew coordination, and combat readiness. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
Timeline:
00:00 - 04:09: Heavy guns, staging, PMCS, firing lanes
04:10 - 06:41: Head on point of view with full weapons use
06:41 - 10:35: GoPro action
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016891
|VIRIN:
|260723-A-AB216-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111872386
|Length:
|00:10:21
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-37AR, 1ID perfects its craft and shows lethality during M1 gunnery range, by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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