2-37AR, 1ID perfects its craft and shows lethality during M1 gunnery range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a gunnery range exercise with the M1A2 Abrams near Boleslawiec, Poland, July 23-24, 2026. An M1A2 Abrams gunnery range is a live-fire training exercise where tank crews engage stationary and moving targets under realistic combat conditions to develop and evaluate weapons proficiency, crew coordination, and combat readiness. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)





Timeline:

00:00 - 04:09: Heavy guns, staging, PMCS, firing lanes

04:10 - 06:41: Head on point of view with full weapons use

06:41 - 10:35: GoPro action