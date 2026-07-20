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    2-37AR, 1ID perfects its craft and shows lethality during M1 gunnery range

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    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    07.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a gunnery range exercise with the M1A2 Abrams near Boleslawiec, Poland, July 23-24, 2026. An M1A2 Abrams gunnery range is a live-fire training exercise where tank crews engage stationary and moving targets under realistic combat conditions to develop and evaluate weapons proficiency, crew coordination, and combat readiness. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)


    Timeline:
    00:00 - 04:09: Heavy guns, staging, PMCS, firing lanes
    04:10 - 06:41: Head on point of view with full weapons use
    06:41 - 10:35: GoPro action

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016891
    VIRIN: 260723-A-AB216-2002
    Filename: DOD_111872386
    Length: 00:10:21
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-37AR, 1ID perfects its craft and shows lethality during M1 gunnery range, by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, Vcorps, 366thMPAD26, 1ID, M1Abrams, 2-37AR

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